Palmer E. Bryan 1948 - 2019
Mineral Wells, TX—Palmer E. Bryan, age 70, of Mineral Wells, TX, died Thursday, October 24, 2019.
He was born November 21, 1948 in Jacksonville, IL, the son of Everett E. and Ruth M. Ralston Bryan. On June 23, 2013, he married Angela Bryan. She survives.
He worked for the U. S. Post Office for 26 years, retiring in 2014. He was also a proud veteran, serving his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retiring from the 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his children with his former wife, Paula Bryan; his son, Trevor Bryan of St. Peters, MO; his daughter, Tara DeJanovich (Michael) of Springfield, IL; 3 step-sons, Jordan (Mandy), Jacob and Jesse Lashbrook of TX; 1 grandchild and 4 step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held November 30, 2019 in Mineral Wells, TX.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019