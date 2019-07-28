|
|
Pam Ellen Grant 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pam Ellen Grant, 74 years of age, of Springfield, IL, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Pam was born on November 29, 1944, in Pana, IL, the daughter of Daris Laverne and Blanche Ellen Boaden. She married William T. Grant, Jr. on July 22, 1963, in Taylorville, IL.
Pam graduated from Taylorville High School in 1963 and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Island Bay Yacht Club, and a founding member of Panther Creek Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, tennis, skiing, bowling, flower gardening, especially yellow roses and birds of paradise, and decorating. Pam was a beautiful, strong, dynamic, and brave person who loved her children and grandchildren above all else.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William T. Grant III; and brother, Rob Boaden.
She is survived by her husband, William T. Grant, Jr. of Springfield; son, Sean (wife, Taryn) Grant of Springfield; daughter, Gina (husband, Jeff) Tesio of Springfield; grandchildren, Mason Grant, Taylor (husband, Cameron) Somerfield, Aislyn Grant, and Aidan Grant; sister, Penny (husband, Jack) Brown of Taylorville; twin brother, Jim (wife, Marilyn) Boaden of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville.
The family of Pam Ellen Grant is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and for information regarding memorial contributions.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 29 to July 30, 2019