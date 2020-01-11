Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Pamela A. Corey


1945 - 2019
Pamela A. Corey Obituary
Pamela A. Corey 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pamela A. Corey, 74, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born January 21, 1945, to Gilbert and Maxine (Malusky) Corey, both of whom preceded her in death.
Pamela studied Russian and French in college, attended Sangamon State University and also earned her Master's Degree.
She worked as a computer programmer and retired from Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She traveled to Europe several times and went on many cruise ship excursions with her parents. Pamela loved the Arts and attended many plays and concerts. She also enjoyed visiting her sister, niece and nephews in Oregon.
She is survived by her sister, Kay French; niece, Georgia Espy; nephews, Thomas, Timothy and William French; several cousins; and her many friends at Montvale Estates and Central Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Mary Ellen Sharp officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
