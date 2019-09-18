Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
For more information about
Pamela Wilkerson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela J. Wilkerson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela J. Wilkerson Obituary
Pamela J. Wilkerson 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pamela J. Wilkerson, 72, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born January 28, 1947, to Roy and Martha (Lyons) Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Kory Kimmel.
Pamela was a client of Goodwill and SPARC.
She is survived by her sister, Sally (Phillip) Kimmel; brother, Tim (Krista) Wilkerson; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Bethesda Lutheran Home (Pam's Phlox home), 6625 Phlox Dr., Springfield, IL 62712
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now