|
|
Pamela J. Wilkerson 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Pamela J. Wilkerson, 72, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born January 28, 1947, to Roy and Martha (Lyons) Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Kory Kimmel.
Pamela was a client of Goodwill and SPARC.
She is survived by her sister, Sally (Phillip) Kimmel; brother, Tim (Krista) Wilkerson; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Bethesda Lutheran Home (Pam's Phlox home), 6625 Phlox Dr., Springfield, IL 62712
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019