Pamela S. Fatheree 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Pamela S. Fatheree, 65, of Springfield, died at 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence.
Pamela was born on November 14, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Dallas G. and Patricia M. (Campo) Fatheree. She married Jill Mory on March 17, 2015 in Springfield.
Pamela attended Lincoln Land Community College and graduated with her associate's degree from Fullerton Jr. College in California. She earned her bachelor's degree from California State University in Fullerton. Pamela was employed as an accountant at American States Insurance in Tustin, CA, and O'Neal Insurance Broker in Fullerton, CA. She also worked for the Assistant Controller, Fred S. James, in Tustin, CA, and Forsyth Insurance Group in Springfield. Pamela began her career in the insurance industry in October 1997. She had also earned her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter certification. Pamela was a member of the American Professional Accountant Association.
She was a music lover and enjoyed listening and dancing to all types of music. Pamela enjoyed going out listening to bands and having a fun, especially on St. Patrick's Day. She was also a lover of animals including her beloved dogs, Molly and Buddy.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Fatheree; and her brother, Terry Fatheree.
She is survived by her wife, Jill Mory; son, John Esslinger of Conyers, GA; her mother, Pat Price of Springfield; stepbrother, Larry (wife, Kay) Price of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, with Pastor Paula Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020