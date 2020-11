Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Stayton 1948 - 2020

GIRARD, IL—Pam Stayton, 71, passed away November 13, 2020.

Pam retired from State of IL Dept. of Vital records in 2003 after 35 years of service. Memorials may be made to Girard Fire Dept. C/O Shane Buhl, 30755 Circle Dr., Girard, IL 62640. Services will be planned at a later date.



