Pasquale Gennaro "Pat" Capranica 1936 - 2019

Riverton , IL—Pasquale Gennaro "Pat" Capranica, 82, of Riverton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Pat was born on the 5th of December 1936, in Springfield, to Gennaro and Nunzia (Antonacci) Capranica. He grew up in Springfield and graduated from St. James Trade School and served in the United States Army. He enjoyed a rewarding career in home building and construction. Pat was a lifelong and proud member of St. Aloysius Parish and the Knights of Columbus #4175. He enjoyed woodworking, helping others, attending daily Mass, and meeting his friends at the K of C for coffee and cards. However, Pat's greatest love and passion was for God and his family. Anyone who knew Pat would tell you that he was one of a kind with a tremendous heart and giving spirit. He didn't know a stranger and touched the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Norma. Together, their love, commitment, and faith in God, created a family who will forever cherish his memory. Also surviving are his children, Kim Capranica (fiancé, Jim Hartley) of Woodstock, Pat Capranica (wife, Amy) of Sherman, and Gina Hemphill (husband, Travis) of Mechanicsburg; a beloved sister, Lu Rose of Sherman; seven grandchildren, Colin May, Nick Capranica, Gina (husband, Phill) Steele, Emily Capranica, and Carli, Travis, and Fallaen Hemphill; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 Sangamon Avenue, Springfield with Rev. Clint Honkomp, celebrant. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 20 to July 21, 2019