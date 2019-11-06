|
|
Pat Hauter 1927 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Pat Hauter, age 92, of Carlinville, IL passed away on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville, Illinois.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Farthing officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, rural Carlinville.
Survivors include sons Dan (Lisa) and Dave (Tammie) of Carlinville; grandchildren Matt of Carlinville, Shaun of Niangua, MO. , Misty Shaw of Edina MO., Jamie Dickerson of Oreana, IL., Keith of Litchfield, IL., and Corey of Hamel, IL.
Also surviving are a nephew, Dennis Boatman, of Springfield, IL. and a niece, Jo Ann Boatman of The Villages, FL., as well as a number of great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville, Adopt-A-Pet of Benld, or Macoupin County Historical Society.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019