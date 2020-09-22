Pati Sgro 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Pati Sgro, 68, of Springfield, died at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home.
Pati was born November 17, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Sam T. and Mary Kathryn "Midge" Jannesse Sgro. They preceded her in death.
She attended Little Flower and St. Joseph's Grade Schools, graduated from Ursuline Academy, and attended SCI where she majored in Art. Pati was always working on some kind of craft and hosting great parties. She was known for her outstanding Halloween and Academy Award parties.
Pati retired from the State after working there for 30 years and her leisure years were very busy. She was always willing to help anyone with a project.
Pati is survived by her brothers, Mike (Margie) Sgro and John Sgro, both of Springfield; sisters, Diane (Jim Davis) Seiz-Davis of Athens, Mary (Jay) Shattuck of Springfield, and Pam Sgro of Missouri; aunt, Rita Seiders of Springfield; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her furbabies, Callie and Patches.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, C.R.S., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face masks and limiting attendance to 200 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 222718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.