Patricia "Pat" A. Mathews 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia "Pat" A. Mathews, 78, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Patricia was born on September 30, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Peter J. "Pete" and Mary A. (Chernis) Urbanckas. Pat married Anthony "Tony" C. Mathews of Belleville, IL, on April 15, 1972, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Pat and Tony had two children, eldest son, Scott A. Mathews, and youngest son, Troy S. Mathews. Their sons were the joy of their lives. Pat and Tony resided in Springfield for the duration of their lives. Tony preceded Pat in death in 2014.
Patricia graduated from Lanphier High School, "Class of 1959." She worked with her mother, Mary Urbanckas, and sister, Donna Frost, at Clara's Cafeteria in the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Patricia went on to work in the Illinois State Capitol, and later with her sister at The State Journal-Register where her father, Pete Urbanckas, worked for thirty-two years before retiring. Patricia worked in the Stratton Building for the State of Illinois and was employed by the Illinois State Police. When she grew older, she enjoyed retail work. She worked with her sister, Donna Frost, at Auntie Anne's pretzel shop inside of White Oaks Mall. She then began to work at Bergner's, her favorite department store. Throughout her career she made friends with her co-workers. She worked at Bergner's for a decade and completed her professional career there. Over the years, Patricia was blessed with many jobs, although, she considered herself a homemaker like her mother, Mary Urbanckas. Her greatest love was caring for family and friends.
Pat's grandparents came to America from Lithuania. Her grandfathers were coal miners. Pat adored being a member of the Lithuanian-American Club of Central Illinois because it provided an opportunity to socialize with many of her friends. Patricia was a member of the Heartland Credit Union - Young at Heart Club. She was a life member of the TRN Club which her father, Pete Urbanckas, chartered with a group of television, radio, and newspaper workers in 1956. Patricia Anne's hobbies and talents were decorating, baking, crafts, and making flower arrangements, as well as planting flowers. She looked forward to entering hobbies, arts, and crafts annually at the Illinois State Fair. She also loved to shop. She cherished going shopping with her sister, her mother, and her father who drove. She liked to dine at the Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse restaurants and travel. She was always there for her sons and at her husband Tony's side. When she grew older, Pat looked forward to visits with son Scott and lived with son Troy. She cared for everyone.
Pat was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and faithfully attended Mass there as well at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Her sons said about her, "Mom was a peaceful and gentle soul. She thought the best of people. She cared for everyone. She was so beautiful. She got her hair fixed with her mother every week for years. You could see the light in her beautiful blue eyes. Her smile, soft and sweet. She taught us the meaning of life through her actions. She simply described the meaning of life to me. She believed the meaning of life was to love the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, the Blessed Mother, Saint Joseph, her family, friends, all people and the planet. To be happy and try to live a life worthy of Heaven the Kingdom of Heaven."
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Pete and Mary Urbanckas; beloved parents-in-law, Anthony Mathews Sr. and Edvina (Treager) Mathews of Belleville, IL; beloved sister and best friend, Donna (Bob) Frost; beloved pet dogs; Bear, Dinky, and Skipper; and many additional beloved family members and friends.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, beloved son, Scott Mathews of St. Louis, MO, and beloved son, Troy Mathews who lived with her in Springfield; beloved sister-in-law, Connie Schwaegel of Belleville, IL; beloved niece, Jennifer (Tom) Berola of Auburn, IL; beloved nephew, Brent Frost of Chicago, IL; beloved great-nephews, Tyler and Connor Berola of Auburn, IL; beloved cousins, Al (Diane) Urbanckas of Springfield, and Don Urban of Chicago, IL; and many additional beloved family and friends.
She loved to shop and visit with family and friends. She was a member of the Lithuathian-American Club of Central Illinois. She entered many crafts into the Illinois State Fair. She regularly attended Mass. She was like a lamb and was so sweet and gentle. She loved Jesus and nature.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, with Rev. Chris House, celebrant and Rev. Clint Honkomp, OP, concelebrant officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance for churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 people at one time. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Aloysius Church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alscatholic.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL, 62702 and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, 524 East Lawrence Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Springfield, IL—Patricia "Pat" A. Mathews, 78, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Patricia was born on September 30, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Peter J. "Pete" and Mary A. (Chernis) Urbanckas. Pat married Anthony "Tony" C. Mathews of Belleville, IL, on April 15, 1972, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Pat and Tony had two children, eldest son, Scott A. Mathews, and youngest son, Troy S. Mathews. Their sons were the joy of their lives. Pat and Tony resided in Springfield for the duration of their lives. Tony preceded Pat in death in 2014.
Patricia graduated from Lanphier High School, "Class of 1959." She worked with her mother, Mary Urbanckas, and sister, Donna Frost, at Clara's Cafeteria in the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Patricia went on to work in the Illinois State Capitol, and later with her sister at The State Journal-Register where her father, Pete Urbanckas, worked for thirty-two years before retiring. Patricia worked in the Stratton Building for the State of Illinois and was employed by the Illinois State Police. When she grew older, she enjoyed retail work. She worked with her sister, Donna Frost, at Auntie Anne's pretzel shop inside of White Oaks Mall. She then began to work at Bergner's, her favorite department store. Throughout her career she made friends with her co-workers. She worked at Bergner's for a decade and completed her professional career there. Over the years, Patricia was blessed with many jobs, although, she considered herself a homemaker like her mother, Mary Urbanckas. Her greatest love was caring for family and friends.
Pat's grandparents came to America from Lithuania. Her grandfathers were coal miners. Pat adored being a member of the Lithuanian-American Club of Central Illinois because it provided an opportunity to socialize with many of her friends. Patricia was a member of the Heartland Credit Union - Young at Heart Club. She was a life member of the TRN Club which her father, Pete Urbanckas, chartered with a group of television, radio, and newspaper workers in 1956. Patricia Anne's hobbies and talents were decorating, baking, crafts, and making flower arrangements, as well as planting flowers. She looked forward to entering hobbies, arts, and crafts annually at the Illinois State Fair. She also loved to shop. She cherished going shopping with her sister, her mother, and her father who drove. She liked to dine at the Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse restaurants and travel. She was always there for her sons and at her husband Tony's side. When she grew older, Pat looked forward to visits with son Scott and lived with son Troy. She cared for everyone.
Pat was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and faithfully attended Mass there as well at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Her sons said about her, "Mom was a peaceful and gentle soul. She thought the best of people. She cared for everyone. She was so beautiful. She got her hair fixed with her mother every week for years. You could see the light in her beautiful blue eyes. Her smile, soft and sweet. She taught us the meaning of life through her actions. She simply described the meaning of life to me. She believed the meaning of life was to love the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, the Blessed Mother, Saint Joseph, her family, friends, all people and the planet. To be happy and try to live a life worthy of Heaven the Kingdom of Heaven."
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Pete and Mary Urbanckas; beloved parents-in-law, Anthony Mathews Sr. and Edvina (Treager) Mathews of Belleville, IL; beloved sister and best friend, Donna (Bob) Frost; beloved pet dogs; Bear, Dinky, and Skipper; and many additional beloved family members and friends.
Patricia is survived by her two sons, beloved son, Scott Mathews of St. Louis, MO, and beloved son, Troy Mathews who lived with her in Springfield; beloved sister-in-law, Connie Schwaegel of Belleville, IL; beloved niece, Jennifer (Tom) Berola of Auburn, IL; beloved nephew, Brent Frost of Chicago, IL; beloved great-nephews, Tyler and Connor Berola of Auburn, IL; beloved cousins, Al (Diane) Urbanckas of Springfield, and Don Urban of Chicago, IL; and many additional beloved family and friends.
She loved to shop and visit with family and friends. She was a member of the Lithuathian-American Club of Central Illinois. She entered many crafts into the Illinois State Fair. She regularly attended Mass. She was like a lamb and was so sweet and gentle. She loved Jesus and nature.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, with Rev. Chris House, celebrant and Rev. Clint Honkomp, OP, concelebrant officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance for churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 people at one time. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Aloysius Church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alscatholic.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL, 62702 and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, 524 East Lawrence Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.