Patricia "Pat" A. Mathews 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia "Pat" A. Mathews, 78, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Pat was born on September 30, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Peter J. "Pete" and Mary A. (Chernis) Urbanckas. Pat married Anthony "Tony" C. Mathews of Belleville, IL, on April 15, 1972, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Pat and Tony had two children, eldest son, Scott A. Mathews, and youngest son, Troy S. Mathews. Their sons were the joy of their lives. Tony preceded Pat in death in 2014.
Patricia graduated from Lanphier High School, "Class of 1959." She worked with her mother, Mary Urbanckas, and sister, Donna Frost, at Clara's Cafeteria in the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Patricia went on to work in the Illinois State Capitol, Pat then worked with her sister at The State Journal-Register where her father, Pete Urbanckas, worked for thirty-two years before retiring. Patricia worked for the State Police in the Stratton Building. She worked with her sister, at Auntie Anne's pretzel shop. She then worked at Bergner's, her favorite department store, for a decade and completed her professional career there. She considered herself a homemaker like her mother, Mary Urbanckas, and especially loved caring for family and friends.
Pat adored being a member of the Lithuanian-American Club of Central Illinois because it provided an opportunity to socialize with friends. Patricia was a member of the Heartland Credit Union - Young at Heart Club. Pat was a life member of the TRN Club which her father, Pete Urbanckas, chartered with a group of television, radio, and newspaper workers in 1956. She loved decorating and making flower arrangements. She looked forward to entering hobbies, arts, and crafts annually at the Illinois State Fair.
She cherished going shopping with her sister, her mother, and her father who drove. She was always at her husband Tony's side. When she grew older, she loved being with her sons. They were so happy. Her sons said, "Mom was a peaceful and gentle soul. She was so beautiful. She got her hair fixed with her mother every week for 60 years. She was a blue eyed angel. Light glistened in her eyes. She was our sunshine. She believed the meaning of life was to live a life worthy of the Kingdom of Heaven".
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Pete and Mary Urbanckas; parents-in-law, Anthony Mathews Sr. and Edvina (Treager) Mathews of Belleville, IL; sister and best friend, Donna (Bob) Frost; pet dogs; Bear, Dinky, and Skipper; and many additional family members and friends.
Pat is survived by her two sons, Scott Mathews of St. Louis, MO, Troy Mathews who lived with her in Springfield; sister-in-law, Connie Schwaegel of Belleville, IL; niece, Jennifer (Tom) Berola of Auburn, IL; nephew, Brent Frost of Chicago, IL; great-nephews, Tyler and Connor Berola of Auburn, IL; cousins, Al (Diane) Urbanckas of Springfield, and Don Urban of Chicago, IL; and many additional family and friends.
Pat was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and attended Mass at the Cathedral as well as St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, with Rev. Chris House, celebrant, and Rev. Clint Honkomp, OP, concelebrant officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance for churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 people at one time. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Aloysius Church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alscatholic.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL, 62702, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church, 524 East Lawrence Ave., Springfield, IL 62703, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1345 N 6th St, Springfield, IL 62702, or LithuanianAmerican Club of Central Illinois, PO Box 20041 Springfield, IL 62708.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.