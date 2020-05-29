Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia A. "Pattie" Quint

Lincoln, Ill. - Patricia A. "Pattie" Quint, 62, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.



