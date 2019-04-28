Patricia A. "Pat" Rigdon 1936 - 2019

Sherman, IL—Patricia A. "Pat" Rigdon, 82, of Sherman, died at 7:24 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Pat was born on June 30, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Anthony and Margaret Yuronis Yucus. She married Max B. Rigdon on May 19, 1956, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Pat graduated from Lanphier High School, class of 1954. She worked for Illinois Lottery for 34 years and was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Pat enjoyed watching TV, sewing, reading, and spending time with her family and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl Ann Rigdon; and brother, Ken Yucus.

She is survived by her husband, Max of Sherman; son, Ron (Karen) Rigdon of Macomb; daughter, Kathy (Scott) Randall of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, Jill (Drew) Henry, Brad, Brittney, and Kaitlyn Rigdon, Steven (Amanda) Randall, Christina (Jordan) Kluber, Megan (Marty) Bruck, Kyle Randall and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Private family burial will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 North 20th Street, Springfield, IL 62702 or Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 S. 11th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019