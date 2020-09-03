Patricia A. Sallade 1936 - 2020
Girard, IL—Patricia A. Sallade, 84 of Girard, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020, at her residence.
Pat was born August 27, 1936, in Springfield, IL, a daughter of Bernard and Margaret (Jupina) Nagel.
Pat started her working career at Franklin Life in Springfield, Illinois.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 9:00 to 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Girard, IL.
Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 am, Tuesday,September 8, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Rev. James Palakudy presiding.
Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Chana (Larry) McCarthy of Springfield, IL, brother, Bernard "Bernie" (Linda) Nagel, Jr. of Auburn, IL and sister, Beverly Nemeth of Litchfield, IL.
Memorials may be made to Animal Protective League Springfield, IL St. Patrick's Catholic Church Girard, IL.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL is in charge of arrangements.