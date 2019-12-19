|
Patricia A. Scanlan 1929 - 2019
Normal, IL—Patricia A. Scanlan, 90, of Normal, passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, IL at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Recycling Furniture For Families, 515 N. Center Street, Bloomington, IL 61701.
She was born November 25, 1929 in Springfield, daughter of William and Anna Sanner Bolling. She married Barry Scanlan, who preceded her in death on June 22, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Zeigler; a sister, Nancy Gleason; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Sullivan.
Surviving are her children, Mary (Paul) Henning of Colorado Springs, CO, Michael (Barbara) Scanlan of Bloomington and Timothy Scanlan of Salem, OR and one grandson, David Henning of CO.
Patricia graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Springfield, IL. She was a volunteer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the Community Cancer Center.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019