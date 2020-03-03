|
|
Patricia A. Stapleton 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia A. Stapleton, 88, of Springfield, died at 8:49 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Pat was born September 3, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Galen W. and Irene M. Kervin Coggan. She graduated from St. Agnes Grade School and Sacred Heart Academy, and earned her nursing degree from St. John's School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for St. John's Hospital and Dr. Riordan's office in Springfield; she also volunteered as a school nurse at Blessed Sacrament School and Ursuline Academy. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Joseph's Home Coterie, and St. John's Alumni Association. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, St. John's Breadline, St. Joseph's Home Sewing Group, and Blessed Sacrament Altar Ladies. Pat loved to knit, read, and gamble with her grandchildren.
Pat married Thomas J. Stapleton on February 17, 1953, at St. Agnes Church in Springfield, IL. They went on to raise nine children. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2016.
Pat is survived by her sons, Thomas G. (wife, Kathi) Stapleton of Springfield and James (wife, Alice) Stapleton of Albuquerque, NM; daughters, Debra (husband, Roger) Fulton of Highland, Mickey (husband, Don) Daniels, Sharon (husband, Alan) Fowler, and Stella Stapleton, all of Springfield, Maureen (husband, Bryan) Crowe of Crystal Lake, Patricia (husband, Kurt) Knowski of Port Washington, WI, and Karen (husband, Charles) Maloney of Park Ridge; twenty grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (wife, Rita) Coggan of Decatur; sister, Sharon (husband, Ron) Ellis of Aurora, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield with Rev. Jeff Grant and Rev. Jim Isaacson, S.J.C., concelebrating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John's Home Health, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769 or St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 722 S. 12th St. Springfield, IL 62703.
