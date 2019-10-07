|
Patricia "Patty" Ann (Tonellato) Ashcraft 1958 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia (Patty) A. Tonellato Ashcraft 61, of Missoula Montana, died at 10:15 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born July 10, 1958, in Springfield to William and Inez (Dyer) Tonellato, who preceded her in death.
Patty is survived by her husband Eric Ashcraft; her stepson Shawn Ashcraft of Florida; five sisters: Karen (David) Fasig of Sherman, Linda (Tim) Harden of Ringgold, GA, Carol (Peter) Hood of Springfield, Kathryn Schmidt of Springfield, and Barbara (Robert) Buskis of Athens; four brothers: David (Paula) Tonellato, Michael (Nancy) Tonellato, and Joseph Tonellato, all of Springfield, John Tonellato of New Orleans and several nieces and nephews.
Patty spent her childhood and high school years in Springfield Il, graduating from Lanphier High School in 1976. After graduating she moved to Missoula Montana where she spent the majority of her life. She was an avid dog lover and will be missed dearly by her dog Jester.
Memorials are suggested to the . A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019, 11AM at Third Presbyterian Church (1030 N. 7th Street, Springfield, IL). A luncheon will be provided following the Celebration of Life Service.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019