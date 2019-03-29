|
Patricia Ann "Trish" Conner 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia Ann "Trish" Conner, 75, of Springfield passed away on March 27, 2019 at St. John's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 30, 1943 in Bay City, Michigan to William and Beatrice Alma Draper Price Sr. Trish married James Conner on December 14, 1991 in Bellevue, Washington and he survives.
Mrs. Conner is also survived by her children: Gary (Brenda), Melissa (James), Tim (Colleen) and Bethany (Mark), fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two sisters: Kate and Sandy. She was preceded in death by one daughter Janice and one brother Corbett.
The family is hosting a memorial gathering on Saturday April 13, 2019 at ANSAR Temple AAONMS, 630 South Sixth Street from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019