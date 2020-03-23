Home

Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Patricia Ann Rexroad

Patricia Ann Rexroad Obituary
Patricia Ann Rexroad 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia Ann Rexroad, 72, of Springfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 in Naples, Florida with her best friend and husband of 52 years by her side.
Surviving are her husband, David Rexroad; daughter, Tammy Johnson; son-in-law, Eric Johnson, grandchildren, Paige and Mason Johnson; sister, Karen Sanchez. Preceding her in death are her parents, Warren and Ruth Newberry; brother, Kurt Newberry and grandson, Blake Johnson.
Patt worked for the Illinois Bar Association for 27 years. She served on the Illinois Bar Foundation, Judicial Advisory Polls Committee, and Judicial Evaluations Committee. After retirement, Patt was active in the Silver Lakes community in Naples, Florida where she and Dave lived six months out of the year.
Patt enjoyed working in her yard tending to her many flowers and plants and was an avid reader. Her favorite things were her family and friends with whom she so loved. Patt touched many lives in her 72 years and she will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A private funeral service will be held. Friends are invited to Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, on Thursday March 26, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm for visiting hours. The family will not be present to greet friends on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Church, 2701 Hermitage Road, Springfield, Illinois 62703 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
