|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Santhuff 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia "Pat" Ann Santhuff, 79, of Springfield, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born June 6, 1940 in Poplar Bluff, MO, to Claude and Hazel (Fissel) Davis. She married Joseph "Ron" Santhuff on November 6, 1960 and he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Courtney M. (Jeff) Maszkiewicz of Chatham and Rebecca "Becky" L. (Robert) Steil of Cantrall; one son, Steven "Todd" (Vilma) Santhuff of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren, Ethan Chase Santhuff and Danielle, Kylee and Lexi Steil; as well as two cousins, Carole Moore and Michael Harget.
Pat and Ron established a beauty supply company in which Pat put forth many hours to make sure it was a success.
Pat attended worship services at Laurel United Methodist Church. She loved gardening, flowers and all types of planting. She enjoyed decorating; was a wonderful cook and had a flair for fashion. She was extremely dynamic, full of life and will be remembered for her great kindness.
Pat loved the Lord Jesus Christ and bringing others to Him. She loved her children and grandchildren and was very proud of them.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Laurel United Methodist Church.
Funeral Service: 12 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Laurel United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Kent Lolling officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 8 to July 9, 2019