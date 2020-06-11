Patricia Ann Staff 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia Ann Staff, 87, of Springfield, died at 5:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Concordia Village.
Pat was born July 29, 1932, in Odin, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Genevieve Hawkins Goodall. She married Floyd G. Staff on August 31, 1951, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on October 19, 2003.
Pat attended Greenville High School where she participated in many clubs and was Homecoming Queen. After graduating from Greenville College, she was a fourth-grade teacher for over 30 years in Springfield, primarily at Harvard Park School. A kind, gentle person with a deep, abiding faith, Pat was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church for 57 years. She cherished family, enjoyed church activities, shopping and lovingly sending greeting cards.
Pat was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Goodall.
She is survived by her children, Coni Staff of Cloverdale, CA and Randy (wife, Elaine) Staff of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Michael (wife, Renata and children, Logan and Levi) Staff of Grandview Heights, OH, Kyle Staff of Phoenix, AZ, and Samuel Staff of Franklin, TN.
Private family ceremonies will be held and burial at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date when gatherings can once again happen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.