Patricia Armitage 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia Armitage, 89, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home.
Our mom was born in 1930, to Harry and Ada Brennan in Springfield, Illinois. She attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Ursuline Academy where she was class president all four years. Pat married Jim Armitage on May 13, 1950; he preceded her in death on January 15, 1989. Mom was an excellent cook (no one could beat her baby back ribs), a yummy baker, and had a green thumb.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Mom is survived by her children, Anne Armitage, Mike (Tory) Armitage, Barb (Scott) Spooner, Tom Armitage, and Mary Kay Henderson; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at St. Joseph's Home for their kindness to and care for mom over the last seven years.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 South 6th Street Road, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Patricia Armitage is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019