Patricia E. (Leach) Ott 1945 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Mrs. Ott, 75, of Springfield, passed away at Memorial Medical Center in the early hours of Sunday Morning. She is the descendant of Lawrence Leach and Catherine Mileham of Salem, Massachusetts.
Mrs. Ott was born on January 11, 1945 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Sheridan and Frances (Parrish) Leach.
Survivors include brother, Sheridan Jr. of Wheatfield, IN; sister, Leah Askew of Kankakee, IL; brothers Donald Farrar and Ronald Farrar of St. Paul, MN; brothers, Jim Taylor of Amarillo, TX, George Taylor of Barryville, AK, and Thomas Earle of Los Angles, CA; 2 children, Leah Flack of Springfield and Don Hanley Jr. of Chicago; as well as 2 grandchildren, Anthony and Bailey Perkinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Marlene and Dorothy of Peoria; and 2 brothers Richard and David of Springfield.
A memorial service will be held at Springfield Supportive Living 2034 E Clear Lake Ave, Springfield, IL 62703 on Wednesday March 11th on the 3rd floor from 1:00PM till 3:00PM.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020