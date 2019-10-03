|
|
Patricia "Pat" Finnell 1942 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Patricia "Pat" Finnell, 76, of Sherman, formerly of Roodhouse IL, died at 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Villas Senior Care Community. She was born November 15, 1942 in Sioux Falls, SD to Hyram Peter and Amanda (Nelson) Mennenga. She married John Finnell on August 22, 1964 and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Cindy (Michael) Gudwien of Sherman; six grandchildren; one sister, Connie (Verlyn) Peterson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Denise Hamilton and Susan Yearley, and one brother, Dennis Mennenga.
Pat grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and graduated from Washington High School there in 1960. She also received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She spent much of her life in Roodhouse, IL. Pat began her career in education and then worked as a Social Worker at Elm City Center in Jacksonville for sixteen years, retiring in 2001. Pat and her husband John moved to Sherman in 2005.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish in Sherman where she belonged to the St. John Vianney Women's Society. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.
Visitation: 3-6 pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A vigil prayer service will be held at 5:45 pm.
An additional visitation will be held from 9 – 9:45 am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church- Sherman.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman with Rev. George Nellikunnel officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Vianney Building Fund or the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019