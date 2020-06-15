Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Hurley

Springfield, IL - Patricia Hurley, 93, of Sherman, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Wednesday's SJ-R, for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home - Springfield. (217) 544-4646



