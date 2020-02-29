|
|
Patricia J. Lindemann 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia J. Lindemann, 81, of Springfield, died at 10:36 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at her residence.
Patricia was born on December 29, 1938, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Rex and Grace Mae (Dobbs) Carpenter.
She was employed by the book bindery in Jacksonville and the Franklin, IL School District as a maintenance worker and bus driver. Patricia also worked as a concierge at the Renaissance Hotel. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 32 and Eagles Club. Patricia loved gardening and playing pool.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael K. Carpenter.
She is survived by her special companion, Barbara Lush of Springfield; children, Michael Lindemann of Springfield and Kelly Jo Howard of Jacksonville, IL; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family of Patricia J. Lindemann is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020