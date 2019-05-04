Patricia J. Weatherby 1948 - 2019

Lake Worth, FL—Patricia Jane Weatherby, 70, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Charles W. Gerstenberg Hospice Center in West Palm Beach, FL.

Patricia was born on March 30, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Grace Louise Fuller Weatherby.

She attended the former Petersburg Harris High School in Petersburg, IL. Patricia retired as an office manager from Zwire & Co. P.A. in Lake Worth, FL in 2016. She was a member of the St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lake Worth, FL and served on their church council. Patricia enjoyed spending time with and having fun with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading a good book.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen (Tina) Nance of South Roxana and Jay (Cam) Nance of Greenview; four grandchildren, Brett, Shelby, Lexie, and Dustyn Nance; and one sister, Margaret "Peggy" (John) Whitley of Springfield.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating.

Graveside Ceremony: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Chandlerville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 165 Ohio Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467 or , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

