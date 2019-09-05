|
|
Patricia "Patty" Jane Robertson 1944 - 2019
Mason City, IL—Patricia "Patty" Jane Robertson, 75, of Mason City, passed away at her home at 8:40 p.m., on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born January 11, 1944, in Petersburg, IL, to Robert and Bertha (Craig) Ratliff. She married Darrell Robertson on January 28, 1961, in Manito, IL.
Patty is survived by her husband, Darrell, of Mason City; three children: Sherrie Schafer of Mason City, Michael (Stephanie) Robertson of Denver, CO, Alan (Gina) Robertson of Easton, IL; eight grandchildren: Stephanie (Jeff) Sparks, Jennifer (Willy) Stranz, Nicole (Blake Wyman) Schafer, Christine Briones, McKenna Robertson, Jessica Robertson, Lance (Brittney Taylor) Robertson, Trent (Cassie Netto) Robertson; twelve great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Charles (Linda) Ratliff of Springfield, Merle (Bev) Ratliff of Easton, Greg Ratliff of Easton, Barb (John) Fink of Pekin and Kate Garrett of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Patty loved traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed fishing, dancing, sewing, cooking and bowling. She enjoyed leading and traveling with her junior league bowling team from Delavan Lanes, which she owned and operated for ten years. She also enjoyed playing games with family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., with funeral services held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the services at Mason City Cemetery. Rev. Brian Durbin will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason City Community Chapel. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019