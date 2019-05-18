Patricia June Hutchins 1931 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Patricia June Hutchins, 87, of Springfield, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Springfield.

Pat was born December 22, 1931, in Orient, IL, the daughter of Claude A., Sr. and Julia I. (Spurgeon) Filkins. She married Robert E. "Bob" Hutchins on July 21, 1951, in West Frankfort; he preceded her in death on November 3, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joyce.

Pat was a graduate of West Frankfort High School. She started working for Heritage House on their opening day. She went on to become the executive director of the Illinois State Police Training Academy and the Executive Dining Room at Franklin Life. Pat was a member of Southern View Chapel. Pat enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and dogs. She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Jim (wife, Vanessa) Hutchins of Texas; three daughters, Melodie (husband, Greg) Williamson of Alexander, Robin Hutchins (companion, Guy Mugavero) of Florida, and Penny Andrews of Maryland; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Claude Jr. (wife, Janet) Filkins of IL; sister, Nelda Francis of FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

The family will host a memorial ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Southern View Chapel, 4500 S. 2nd Street, Springfield, IL with Rev. Gary Gilley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702-1766 or Salvation Army, P.O. Box 116, Springfield, IL 62701.

The family of Patricia June Hutchins is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2019