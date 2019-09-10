|
Patricia L. Baker 1954 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia L. Baker, 65, of Springfield, went to heaven on September 8, 2019 at her home.
Patricia was born on August 25, 1954 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Fred and Doris Guy Weber. She married Clarence A. "Butch" Baker in 1971.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jackie Beyer; and a son, Clarence A. Baker, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Butch Baker of Springfield; one daughter, Tina Baker (companion, Ron Hollinshead) of Springfield; one son, Jeff Baker of Riverton; grandchildren, Olyvia Burnett and Abby Baker; two sisters; one brother; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Patricia was a member of the Bootkickers Dance Club for many years. She was also a member of the Riverton Methodist Church. Patricia was a loving mother, sister, wife, grandmother, and aunt. She enjoyed country dancing and QVC shopping.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Floyd Blackard officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1001 Craig Rd., Suite 480, St. Louis, MO 63146.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019