Patricia "Pat" Langhein 1943 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Patricia "Pat" Langhein, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Pat was born January 26, 1943 to Carl William and Marian Elizabeth Turin Sonichsen at Odebolt, IA. Her early years were spent on the farm, living near a large extended family. She graduated from Odebolt-Arthur High School in 1960 as valedictorian, enjoying music as an extra-curricular activity. She attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, graduating in 1964 with a B.S. in Nursing and an engagement ring.

On September 6, 1964 Pat married Wayne Langhein and they moved to St. Paul, MN where she worked as a Registered Nurse. In 1975, they and their two children moved to Springfield, where they have made their home ever since.

Pat was a supporter of her children's activities and was always active in her church, for the last 20 years at Cherry Hills Church, as a pianist, organist, small group leader and in childcare, and exercising her gifts of helps, hospitality and mercy. She served with a joyful personality.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and leaves to mourn her passing Wayne, her husband of nearly 55 years; their son, Mark (Jackie Robbins) of Irvington, AL; daughter, Karleen of Springfield; and her sister, Peg Van Buskirk of Iowa Falls, IA.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

The family will host a memorial gathering from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Road, Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Hills Baptist Church, 2125 Woodside Road, Springfield, IL 62711.

