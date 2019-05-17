Patricia Lynn Baker 1927 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Patricia Lynn Reding Baker, 91, of Springfield, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence.

Patricia was born on June 25, 1927 in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Spears and Aileen "Doris" Alexander Reding. She married Roy A. Baker on November 26, 1952 in Springfield.

Patricia was a graduate of Tallula High School where she was Co-Valedictorian of her class. She then graduated from Millikin University with a degree in Home Economics. She taught in many area schools including Athens, LaHarpe, Grant Middle School, Feitshans, and Southeast High School before retiring in 1981. Patricia was a member of PEO, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and was the sponsor for several chapters of Future Homemakers of America. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Becky Lynn Zeiler and her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Roy A. Baker of Springfield; two daughters, Debra (husband, Ray) Wellman of Orlando, FL and Linda "Luan" (late husband, Brian) Austin of Springfield; three grandchildren, Loni Wellman (partner, Justin Gurnsey) of Rochester, NY, Jodi (husband, Danoby) Ortiz of Las Vegas, NV, and Kimberly Lynn Zeiler of Altamonte Springs, FL; two great-grandchildren, Brennen and Raegan Ortiz; brother, Charles (wife, Donna) Reding of Fresno, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Katie Mefford with Home Instead for the excellent care provided to Patricia.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Cindy Lash officiating.

Private family burial will take place at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central IL Food Bank, Attn: Heather Austwick, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791-8228 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 924 Clocktower Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019