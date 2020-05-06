|
Patricia M. Price 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia M. Price, 87, of Springfield, went home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
Pat was born on January 7, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Moore) Campo Sr. She was an Office and Credit Manager at the Sherwin Williams Co. for 21 years, followed by 10 years in the Accounting Department at the Certified Equipment and Mfg. Co.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, George E. (Bud) Price; parents; son, Terry Fatheree; daughter, Pamela S. Fatheree; sister, Catherine A. Fuchs; and brother, Frank Campo.
Pat is survived by her step-son, G. Larry (Kay) Price; grandchildren, G. Justin Price, Christopher (Lindsay) Price and Jessica (Callan) Stapleton, all of Springfield and John Esslinger of Covington, GA; her very special great-grandchildren, Hagen and Lillian Stapleton and Nathan, Nora and Nolan Price, all of Springfield; daughter-in-law, Jill Mory; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private ceremonies with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church, 1401 Cottonwood, Springfield, IL 62703 or , Greater Midwest Affiliate Memorials and Tributes, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
