|
|
Patricia McKain 1937 - 2019
Lexington, IL—Patricia McKain, 81, of Lexington, passed away peacefully at 4:21 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Meadows Mennonite Home, Chenoa.
Pat was born on October 24, 1937, in Springfield, IL to James and Alice (Cresto) Benson. She is survived by her sons, Terry (Diane) McKain, Milton, FL and Randy (Dawn) McKain, Lexington, IL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Danielle (Chad) Eschman, Michelle McKain, Kyle (Courtney) McKain, and Tanner Cox and three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lily, and Troy Eschman. Also surviving is one brother, Jack Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barb Molohon; and two brothers, Jim Benson and Tommy Benson. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington Community Church, 805 S Pine St., Lexington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Lexington Community Church. Burial will be in Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington. Calvert, Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington Community Church mission fund or Meadows Mennonite Home. Pat will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019