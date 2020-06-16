Patricia Rae Hurley 1927 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Patricia Rae Hurley, 93, of Sherman, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born on April 30, 1927, in Kingston Mines, IL the daughter of Charles and Bertha (Kingsley) Hootman. Patricia married Dennis Hurley on November 14, 1947 in Peoria. Dennis preceded her in death.
Patricia studied at Glassford High School. She went on to work for Bunn-O-Matic, Hobbs, and as an AARP volunteer. Patricia enjoyed bowling, polka music and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, William K. Hootman; and son, Dennis Hurley Jr.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael, Patrick (wife, Velinda) and Mark (Dawn) Hurley, all of Springfield; daughter, Peggy (late husband, James) Campbell of Dawson; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Private ceremonies will be held at Kingston Mines Cemetery.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.