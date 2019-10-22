|
Patricia "Pat" Ruth McBride 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia "Pat" Ruth McBride, 94, of Springfield, died at 10:50 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home. She was born November 6, 1924 in Springfield to Harry T. and Clara Josephine Walsh. She married H. Lane McBride in April of 1949 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2015.
Also preceding her in death are her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie Myers (Richard Haffer) of Springfield; two sons, Gary A. (Marcy) McBride of Rochester and Dale T. McBride (Fiancée Jenny Glisson) of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Amy (David) Calandro, Leah Myers (Graham Clark), Stephen (Jolene) McBride, Ben (Dorota) Myers, Michelle (Erick) Moore, Daniel (Amber) Myers, Tom (Anna) McBride and Katherine (John) O'Brien; eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Maupin of St. Louis, MO and three nieces.
Pat was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a member of First Presbyterian Church. She retired from the State of Illinois after 37 ½ years of service from the Commissioner of Banks and previously worked for the Illinois State Senate. She enjoyed playing bridge and knitting.
Visitation: 9:00-10:30 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield with Chaplain Tim Haworth officiating. Burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or St. Joseph's Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019