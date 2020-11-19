1/1
Patricia "Kay" Swope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Kay" Swope 1945 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—Patricia "Kay" Swope, 75, of rural Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Kay was born on July 25, 1945, in Louisiana, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Heqembourg) Green. She married Jim Swope on June 5, 1965.
In addition to raising her family and helping on their farm, this vertically challenged, beautiful woman,- inside and out-, cared for many children in her home and on the playground at Mt. Auburn Elementary School. She then used her LPN skills to care for many residents of various Springfield facilities. Kay was a proud member of the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, HCEA, and Chapter LR PEO Sisterhood and enjoyed playing card games.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, and father and mother- in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Marjorie (Wally) Beck; son Rob (Lucille) Swope; 7 grandchildren, Briar and Duncan Beck, Miranda, Mallery & McKenzie Swope, Charity and Daniel (Lacy) Morgason; 6 great grandchildren; Sister, Marjorie (Dennis) Pilliard); Brothers, Ed Moore, Clem (Sharon) Green and Mike (Della) Green; Sisters in law, Ann Maglott and Penny (Kevin) Bliler; and beloved dog Ginger.
Cremation was accorded by Park Funeral Homes, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. 62563
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved