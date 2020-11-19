Patricia "Kay" Swope 1945 - 2020Mechanicsburg, IL—Patricia "Kay" Swope, 75, of rural Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Kay was born on July 25, 1945, in Louisiana, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Heqembourg) Green. She married Jim Swope on June 5, 1965.In addition to raising her family and helping on their farm, this vertically challenged, beautiful woman,- inside and out-, cared for many children in her home and on the playground at Mt. Auburn Elementary School. She then used her LPN skills to care for many residents of various Springfield facilities. Kay was a proud member of the Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, HCEA, and Chapter LR PEO Sisterhood and enjoyed playing card games.Kay is preceded in death by her parents, and father and mother- in-law.She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Marjorie (Wally) Beck; son Rob (Lucille) Swope; 7 grandchildren, Briar and Duncan Beck, Miranda, Mallery & McKenzie Swope, Charity and Daniel (Lacy) Morgason; 6 great grandchildren; Sister, Marjorie (Dennis) Pilliard); Brothers, Ed Moore, Clem (Sharon) Green and Mike (Della) Green; Sisters in law, Ann Maglott and Penny (Kevin) Bliler; and beloved dog Ginger.Cremation was accorded by Park Funeral Homes, 200 East Main Street, Rochester, IL. 62563A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.