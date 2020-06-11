Patricia T. "Patty" Will
Springfield, IL - Patricia T. "Patty" Will, 71, of Springfield, passed away at 7:09 am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West. 217-544-5424 www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
Springfield, IL - Patricia T. "Patty" Will, 71, of Springfield, passed away at 7:09 am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West. 217-544-5424 www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.