|
|
Patricia "Tricia" Wallace 1966 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia Wallace "Tricia", 52, was called home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and a host of family.
She was born August 24, 1966, in Mobile, Alabama, however, she resided in Springfield, Illinois for over 30 years. She was the daughter of Catherine Cooper and Sam Jones.
Funeral Services Saturday May 25, 2019, Second Timothy Baptist Church, 1122 East Pine Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Pastor Larry Luster officiating. Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Service:11:00 a.m.-12:00.p.m. Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019