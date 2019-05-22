Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Patricia Wallace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Timothy Baptist Church
1122 East Pine Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Timothy Baptist Church
1122 East Pine Street,
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Tricia" Wallace


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia "Tricia" Wallace Obituary
Patricia "Tricia" Wallace 1966 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Patricia Wallace "Tricia", 52, was called home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and a host of family.
She was born August 24, 1966, in Mobile, Alabama, however, she resided in Springfield, Illinois for over 30 years. She was the daughter of Catherine Cooper and Sam Jones.
Funeral Services Saturday May 25, 2019, Second Timothy Baptist Church, 1122 East Pine Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Pastor Larry Luster officiating. Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Service:11:00 a.m.-12:00.p.m. Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now