Patricia Watts 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patricia E. Watts, 83 of Springfield, Illinois died Thursday, May 14, 202 at The Arbors at Centennial Pointe in Springfield.
She was born on December 5, 1936, in Galesburg, Illinois. She was married to James Peal in 1957.
Pat was married for a second time to Charles Watts on December 2, 1988.
Surviving are her husband Charles Watts; a daughter, Laurie Glynn; a son, James Peal Jr.; a brother, Jim (Cindy) Hendricks and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a grandchild, Kendra Glynn.
Pat pursued a career in nursing, working in a TB ward in Cook County Hospital in Chicago and was exposed to Tuberculosis, she worked for some years for an Oral Surgeon while living in Moline, Illinois. She also was employed by the Department of Public Health. In 1980 she moved to Springfield and worked for Memorial Medical Center as a Nurse Anesthetist. Later services as President of the Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetist for many years. She enjoyed her family most of all, but also loved to entertain guests and it seemed she never met a stranger. She loved theater, music and all things beautiful.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial gathering to be a held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020