1/1
Patrick Delaney Rodems
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Delaney Rodems 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patrick Delaney Rodems, 70, of Springfield, died due to COVID-19 at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Patrick was born May 20, 1950, in Taylorville, the son of Louis A. and Betty V. (Childers) Rodems.
Patrick, as a young man, lived at Wheelers Home Farm School in Rankin, Illinois and helped take care of many animals including camels and miniature show horses.
He moved to Brother James Court (BJC) in Springfield to be closer to his family in 2002. BJC gave him the opportunity to be more self-sufficient and outgoing despite his disabilities. Patrick loved spending time with his family at holidays and birthdays, going to the Illinois State Fair, attending baseball games, and country music. He participated in Special Olympics bowling and track and field events. Patrick especially enjoyed the parties held for the BJC residents. He was a devout Catholic and a friend to everyone he met.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Catherine (Katie) Westhoff.
He is survived by his siblings, John (Charlotte) Rodems, Stephen Rodems, and Chris (Linda) Rodems, all of Springfield, and Molly (Clint) Bates of Chatham; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery following a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court, 2508 St. James Rd., Springfield, IL 62707.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved