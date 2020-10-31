Patrick Delaney Rodems 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patrick Delaney Rodems, 70, of Springfield, died due to COVID-19 at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Patrick was born May 20, 1950, in Taylorville, the son of Louis A. and Betty V. (Childers) Rodems.
Patrick, as a young man, lived at Wheelers Home Farm School in Rankin, Illinois and helped take care of many animals including camels and miniature show horses.
He moved to Brother James Court (BJC) in Springfield to be closer to his family in 2002. BJC gave him the opportunity to be more self-sufficient and outgoing despite his disabilities. Patrick loved spending time with his family at holidays and birthdays, going to the Illinois State Fair, attending baseball games, and country music. He participated in Special Olympics bowling and track and field events. Patrick especially enjoyed the parties held for the BJC residents. He was a devout Catholic and a friend to everyone he met.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Catherine (Katie) Westhoff.
He is survived by his siblings, John (Charlotte) Rodems, Stephen Rodems, and Chris (Linda) Rodems, all of Springfield, and Molly (Clint) Bates of Chatham; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery following a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court, 2508 St. James Rd., Springfield, IL 62707.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
