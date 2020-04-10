|
|
Patrick "Pat" J. Hermes 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patrick "Pat" J. Hermes, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Villa Health Care West. He was born March 18, 1941 in Alexander, IL to Carl J. and Josephine Bellm Hermes. He married Rosemarie "Romie" Senger on July 31, 1971 and she survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Aimee Hermes, Molly (Brandon) Woodcox and Shannon Hermes all of Springfield; one son, Sean Hermes of Springfield; two grandchildren Kayla and Kasey Woodcox; one great grandchild, Abigail Woodcox; three sisters, Mary Jo (Bob) Morlee of Petersburg, Catherine Canfield of New Berlin and Anna Marie (Neil) Rine of Springfield; two brothers Jacob (Margie) Hermes and George (Nancy) Hermes both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara Fank.
Pat was a farmer in the New Berlin area for many years. He was of the Catholic faith and a United States Veteran of the IL Army National Guard. He enjoyed family dinners and loved spending time with his grandkids. The Hermes family would like to extend their appreciation to the Villa Health Care West team for their many kindnesses they showed Pat during his stay.
Private services will be held, with Fr. John Nolan officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Berlin.
A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The or Memorial Masses at St. Joseph The Worker Church in Chatham.
Share stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020