Patrick J. Hughes, Jr. 1935 - 2020
San Diego, CA—Patrick was born on August 14, 1935 in Chicago IL and passed away on June 3, 2020 in San Diego CA. Pat is survived by brother Dennis Hughes (Rose Kelly); wife Diane Lopez Hughes; sons Devin Patrick Hughes (Molly Kittle) and Brendan Hughes (Lesley Nuno) and cherished grandchildren Kieran and Nolina.
Patrick is in the care of Merkley Mitchell Mortuary in San Diego CA. For more information, photos, and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.merkleymitchell.com