Patrina "Pat" Palumbo
1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patrina "Pat" Palumbo, of Springfield, died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home. She was born on March 1, 1929 to Martin and Vita (Calcarra) Sigretto, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Vera Sigretto. She married Albert Palumbo on May 23, 1959 and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2000.
She is survived by two children: Joseph (Marian) Palumbo of Springfield and Gail (Frank) Lane of Mechanicsburg, four grandchildren: Jennifer Palumbo, Antonette Palumbo (Kurtis Klay), Michelle (Nathan) Rosche', Kasey Lane and cousin, Patricia Sumpter.
Pat was a member of St. Aloysius Church and a homemaker.
Visitation:10:00 - 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Mary Jessup officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
