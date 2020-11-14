Patsy Joan Huddleston 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patsy J. (Dunkus) Huddleston, 85, of Springfield, died at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Facility in Petersburg.
Patsy was born January 7, 1935, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of John W. and Helen L. (Watts) Ingram. She married Earl J. Huddleston in 1977 in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 2007.
Patsy graduated from Lanphier High School in 1954 and was employed with Nickorbob's Craft Mall for 17 years and previously for Metal Decor as a bookkeeper for 28 years. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church. Patsy enjoyed tole painting items for her friends and family, as well as teaching, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael A. Dunkus; and brother, John W. Ingram, Jr.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Michelle A. (Dunkus) Walker of LaSalle, IL; grandson, Christopher R. Hood of Swansea, IL; and her special friend, Charles "Jack" Connor of Springfield, IL. She is also survived by her adorable pet Yorkie dog "Punky."
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
