1/1
Patsy Joan Huddleston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Joan Huddleston 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Patsy J. (Dunkus) Huddleston, 85, of Springfield, died at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Facility in Petersburg.
Patsy was born January 7, 1935, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of John W. and Helen L. (Watts) Ingram. She married Earl J. Huddleston in 1977 in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 2007.
Patsy graduated from Lanphier High School in 1954 and was employed with Nickorbob's Craft Mall for 17 years and previously for Metal Decor as a bookkeeper for 28 years. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church. Patsy enjoyed tole painting items for her friends and family, as well as teaching, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael A. Dunkus; and brother, John W. Ingram, Jr.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Michelle A. (Dunkus) Walker of LaSalle, IL; grandson, Christopher R. Hood of Swansea, IL; and her special friend, Charles "Jack" Connor of Springfield, IL. She is also survived by her adorable pet Yorkie dog "Punky."
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lincoln Land Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved