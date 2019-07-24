Paul Alexander Brennan 1928 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Paul Alexander Brennan, 90, of Springfield, passed away at 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Paul was born on December 24, 1928, in Springfield, the son of James Brennan and Pauline (Perry) Brennan-Conway. He married Mary Lou Shaughnessy at St. Joseph Church on December 2, 1950; she preceded him in death on December 3, 2017.

Paul graduated from Cathedral Boys School in 1947. He owned and operated Brennan Plastering for many years. Paul was a member of Christ the King Church and the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame. He loved all sports, especially golf. Paul touched many lives and was a special friend to many. He loved his family and especially visits from his great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James W. Brennan, Joe Conway and Francis Patrick Conway; and sisters, Ellen Brennan Coleman, Donna Conway-Hickerson, Alice Jane Lokaitis, and Kathleen Hagerman.

He is survived by his son, Jay Brennan; daughters, Jean Marie Brennan, Judy Lynn (Barry) McAnarney, Julie Ann (Stephen) Shields, and Janet Lee (Steve) Tapocik, all of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Maureen McAnarney, Colin (Kate) McAnarney, Matthew P. (Michelle) McAnarney, Stephen Shields, Lindsey Brennan Shields, Alexander Paul Shields, Michele (Ben) Helmers, Sean Brennan Tapocik, and Erin Danielle Tapocik; great-grandchildren, Jacob Helmers, Darby McAnarney and Max and Lila McAnarney; brother, Thomas (Mary) Conway; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to services.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:00 -10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Parish Life Center at Christ the King Church, 1920 Barberry, Springfield.

Concelebrated Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Christ the King Church, with Rev. James E. Isaacson S.J.C. and Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz, concelebrants.

Private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Support of Central Illinois (ASCI), P.O. Box 8781, Springfield, IL 62791-8781.

The family of Paul Brennan is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019