Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Paul Ayers

Paul Ayers Obituary
Paul Ayers 1925 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Paul Ayers, 94, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Heritage Health in Springfield.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at South Fork Church of Christ in Rochester. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the church with Reverend David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
