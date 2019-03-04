Paul Bown 1949 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Paul Bown, 69, of Springfield, died at 11:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Paul was born on April 27, 1949 in Winchester, the son of Hubert Bown and Joan Perry. He married Susan Wolters on February 17, 1979 in Springfield.

Paul graduated from Augustana College in 1971 and was a graduate of the Charter Class of Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1976. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a partner at Brown, Hay, & Stephens from 1982-2015, and was currently Senior Counsel. Paul was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Downtown Rotary Club, Illini Country Club and Inns of Court. He was a member of the Sangamon County Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. He was a member of many ISBA committees, most currently serving on the Committee on Judicial Polling. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing and running, having logged many miles over his lifetime. He recently was active and took pride in his fight against Parkinson's through the Rock Steady Boxing program. Paul also enjoyed volunteering in the Emergency Room at Memorial Medical Center, Grand Army of The Republic Museum and St. Martin DePorres Center.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donna Bown.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Bown of Springfield; daughters, Kate (John) Senger and Sarah (Scot) Jacobs, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Nora and Jack Senger and Julia, Emilie, Anna, and Elise Jacobs; siblings, Cliff (Deb) Bown, Rick (Maribeth) Bown, and Carla (Doug) Gibbs; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield with Prayer Service beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northwestern University Feinberg Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center, 420 East Superior Street, Arthur J. Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or Memorial Medical Center Foundation, 1000 Churchill, Springfield, IL 62702.

The family of Paul Bown is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South 6th Street, Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019