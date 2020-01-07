|
|
Paul D. Morrison 1931 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Paul D. Morrison, 88, of rural New Berlin, IL went to his heavenly home at 11:22 a.m. on January 5, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Paul was born at St Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL, on February 1, 1931, to Harry and Laverne Morrison (deceased). He was a student/athlete at Anchor grade school and high school graduating in 1948.
He spent 2 years at ISU where he met his future wife, Ruth Komnick. He joined the United States Air Force in September 1950. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant with the Military Police.
Ruth and Paul were married April 6, 1952 and spent 3 years living as newlyweds at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico.
They began farming in New Berlin in the Spring of 1955. Here they raised 4 children and had a successful chicken, hog, and crop farming operation.
Ruth preceded him in death in January 2016.
He is survived by two sons, Bruce (LouAnn), Mcleansboro, IL, and David (Julie) Morrison, New Berlin; two daughters, Deborah (Mark) Pierce, Springfield, and Barbara (Sean) Kirts of Mattoon, IL; 10 grandchildren, Ben Morrison, Greg Morrison, Reagan Johnson, Nick Morrison, Lucas Morrison, Martha Pierce, Hannah Thompson, Jonathan Pierce, Kegan Kirts, and Sawyer Kirts; 6 great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law, Robert (Joy) Komnick.
Paul served his country, community, and church in various ways. He was a past 4-H leader of the Island Grove 4-H club for over 30 years. He was a past member and director of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Camp Cilca Board and New Berlin Township Board. He was active at St John's Lutheran Church in New Berlin, holding various board positions for the church and Men's Club. He was also active in Lutheran Laymen's League and held various synodical offices of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod at the district and national level. He enjoyed watching Cardinal games and westerns. He loved spending time with his family telling stories.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 E. Gibson St., New Berlin, IL.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Rev. David E. Benning, officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in New Berlin, IL.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 E. Gibson St., New Berlin, IL 62670, , 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Springfield, IL 62704, or the Paul and Ruth Morrison 4-H Scholarship Fund, 625 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1500, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
The family of Paul D. Morrison is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020